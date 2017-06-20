The Canadiens re-sign prospect Charles Hudon to a two-year deal
Hudon has been the Habs' most productive prospect over the last three years in the American Hockey League. Not only has he been a scoring leader on his teams, but among the best in the AHL year in and year out as well.
