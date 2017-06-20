Should the Habs target Eric Staal?

With the NHL Expansion Draft protection lists being released yesterday, Las Vegas Golden Knights GM George McPhee has his work cut out for him in the next couple of days. Far from quietly going through the list of unprotected players in an attempt to build up a competitive team for next season, he announced to the world that he's willing to make deals, and that he wants to build his new franchise through the draft.

