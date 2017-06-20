Sharks release 2017-18 schedule

You can start planning your trips to Las Vegas to see the San Jose Sharks play the Golden Knights, as the team released its full schedule for the 2017-18 season this afternoon. San Jose open the season with a five-game homestand, beginning with the home opener on October 4 against the Philadelphia Flyers and ending on October 17 against the Montreal Canadiens, which will be David Schlemko's first game in San Jose since being selected in the Expansion Draft and traded to Montreal .

