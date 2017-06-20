Sergei Bobrovsky Wins Vezina Trophy
Sergei Bobrovsky of the Columbus Blue Jackets has won his second Vezina Trophy as the NHL's top goaltender. He beat out Carey Price of the Montreal Canadiens and Braden Holtby of the Washington Capitals .
