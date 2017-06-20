Sabres to open 2017-18 season at home...

Sabres to open 2017-18 season at home vs. Montreal on Oct. 5

13 hrs ago

The drip-feed of NHL info this week continues, as the Buffalo Sabres have just announced that their home opener next season will take place on Thursday, Oct. 5 versus...the Montreal Canadiens, for the second year in a row. Their home opener will also be their season opener, and this trip to Buffalo marks the fourth time in the last decade that the Sabres have hosted the Habs in their home opener.

