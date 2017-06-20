Russia becomes a reliable pipeline for ready-made NHL talent

In this March 11, 2017, file photo, Toronto Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev , of Russia, skates against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C. Zaitsev shows that Russia has become a reliable pipeline for ready-made NHL talent. less FILE - In this March 11, 2017, file photo, Toronto Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev , of Russia, skates against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C. Zaitsev ... more FILE - In this April 24, 2017, file photo, Montreal Canadiens' Alexander Radulov, of Russia, laughs as he talks with reporters in Brossard, Quebec.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.