Ron Hainsey becomes the only Canadiens first-round pick in over 30 years to win the Stanley Cup
In doing so he becomes the first Canadiens first-round pick in 30 years to put his hands on the National Hockey League's ultimate prize. Hainsey made his professional debut at the tail end of the 2000-01 season as part of the Canadiens' AHL farm team, the Quebec Citadelles, when his NCAA season came to an end.
