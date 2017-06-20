Report: Montreal Canadiens looked into trading for Alexei Emelin
According to Pierre LeBrun, the Montreal Canadiens looked into the possibility of bringing back defenceman Alexei Emelin from the Vegas Golden Knights. Hearing that the Habs have investigated trying to get Emelin back from Vegas.
