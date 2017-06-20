Report: Habs are listening to offers on Alex Galchenyuk
Bob McKenzie is not one to be ignored when it comes to rumblings, and the TSN Insider said that the Montreal Canadiens are "listening" to offers for restricted free agent Alex Galchenyuk. By no means is it assured Galchenyuk will be traded, but MTL needs help at centre and it's become clear MTL doesn't view AG as a centre.
