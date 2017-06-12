Quick Strikes: Welcome to the Tampa Bay Lightning, Mikhail Sergachev
GeoFitz4 has written a roundup of scouting information about him that will be out at 10 AM today, but to tide us over until then, I suddenly remembered that El Seldo wrote about him as a member of the evil Windsor Spitfires team that stole the glory from Anthony Cirelli and Taylor Raddysh to win the Memorial Cup. Let's see what he had to say... Sergachev enjoyed winning the Memorial Cup as teammate of Leafs prospect Jeremy Bracco , although at first he had difficulties adjusting to Bracco's play.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Raw Charge.
Add your comments below
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Are Phartse
|9
|Milos Raonic a Disgrace On The Order Of Carey P... (Sep '13)
|Apr '17
|Dev Starr
|16
|Subban GONE!! (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|Dev Starr
|2
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|Pepper Phart
|2
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartolycus
|4
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartolomew
|4
Find what you want!
Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC