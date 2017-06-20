Price, Drouin, Gallagher: The players that made the Habs' protected list
Carey Price is one of 11 players protected by the Montreal Canadiens as the NHL expansion draft gets underway. The Montreal Canadiens have released their list of protected and available players as the Las Vegas Golden Knights draft process officially gets underway.
