Players, teams sought for softball game against Montreal Canadiens hockey alumni in Massena

The nine-inning game is scheduled for August 26 at Alcoa Field starting at 7 p.m. with a rain date set for the following evening at the same time. Interested teams and players must be at least 35 years of age and be willing to sell 20 tickets each in order to compete, either as a team or individually.

