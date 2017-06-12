NHL GMs prepare for 'unknown' of expansion draft

Newly acquired Montreal Canadien Jonathan Drouin, left, gets his jersey from general manager Marc Bergevin as he is introduced to the media during a press conference at the Bell Centre in Montreal on June 15, 2017. Newly acquired Montreal Canadien Jonathan Drouin, left, gets his jersey from general manager Marc Bergevin as he is introduced to the media during a press conference at the Bell Centre in Montreal on June 15, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.