New Tradition needs to be started

Thanking God the Canadiens have finally got an AHL team controlled by the parent club, I believe Molson and Bergevin should get this down . Why not have a yearly Rocket-Canadiens pre-season game with a little twist? You give the AHL team the Canadiens top goalie and first line, and the big club gets AHL top goalie and youngest or newest Rocket recruits to big club? Big line teach their high end skill and youngest gets taste of big club.

