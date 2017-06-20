Montreal Canadiens trade Sergachev for Tampa Bay's Drouin
Big news in the NHL this afternoon, as the Montreal Canadiens have acquired hotshot forward Jonathan Drouin in exchange for star defence prospect Mikhail Sergachev . This has major implications for two teams the Leafs see on a regular basis.
