Montreal Canadiens protection list for the Las Vegas expansion draft released
The expansion draft game plan has changed several times in the last week for Marc Bergevin and the Montreal Canadiens, following the acquisition of Jonathan Drouin and the Nathan Beaulieu trade . Bergevin had just a few hours following the trade with Buffalo to submit his final protection list, and today the NHL has released those names to the public.
