Montreal Canadiens have holes to fill, but first task is dealing with Alex Radulov and Andrei Markov
The Canadiens hope they addressed their future needs at the NHL entry draft on the weekend, but now it's time for general manager Marc Bergevin to focus on the present. Bergevin managed to add an experienced defenceman when he acquired David Schlemko from the expansion Vegas Golden Knights, but he has some large holes to fill in the run-up to the opening of the free-agent market on July 1. Radulov has expressed gratitude to Bergevin and the Canadiens for resurrecting his NHL career but, as we are reminded constantly, hockey is a business.
