Montreal Canadiens have holes to fill...

Montreal Canadiens have holes to fill, but first task is dealing with Alex Radulov and Andrei Markov

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

The Canadiens hope they addressed their future needs at the NHL entry draft on the weekend, but now it's time for general manager Marc Bergevin to focus on the present. Bergevin managed to add an experienced defenceman when he acquired David Schlemko from the expansion Vegas Golden Knights, but he has some large holes to fill in the run-up to the opening of the free-agent market on July 1. Radulov has expressed gratitude to Bergevin and the Canadiens for resurrecting his NHL career but, as we are reminded constantly, hockey is a business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montreal Canadiens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16) Apr '17 Are Phartse 9
Milos Raonic a Disgrace On The Order Of Carey P... (Sep '13) Apr '17 Dev Starr 16
Subban GONE!! (Jul '16) Apr '17 Dev Starr 2
News Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16) Mar '17 Pepper Phart 2
News Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14) Feb '17 Phartenstein 12
News The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Phartolycus 4
News P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15) Feb '17 Phartolomew 4
See all Montreal Canadiens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,755 • Total comments across all topics: 282,052,276

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC