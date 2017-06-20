Is Mikhail Sergachev, who debuts with Lightning at Wednesday camp, ready for the NHL?
That would be overwhelming for most teenagers, especially a Russian who had only been in North America a couple of years. When asked if he was ready for this, Sergachev's response was quick and dry: "Is Montreal ready for me?" Mikhail Sergachev poses for a portrait after being selected ninth overall by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2016 NHL Draft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sports Media 101.
Add your comments below
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Are Phartse
|9
|Milos Raonic a Disgrace On The Order Of Carey P... (Sep '13)
|Apr '17
|Dev Starr
|16
|Subban GONE!! (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|Dev Starr
|2
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|Pepper Phart
|2
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartolycus
|4
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartolomew
|4
Find what you want!
Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC