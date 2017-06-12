Instant Analysis: Nathan Beaulieu trade opens up possibilities for Canadiens
On the surface, the Montreal Canadiens trade of Nathan Beaulieu to the Buffalo Sabres for the 68th selection in the draft looks like an odd move. But, below the surface, it can open up possibilities for the Canadiens going into the expansion draft and beyond.
