In attempt to bolster offense, Canadiens trade for Lightning's Jonathan Drouin
One of the NHL 's other 30 teams decided to get a head start on player swapping Thursday, however, as the Tampa Bay Lightning dealt left winger Jonathan Drouin and a conditional sixth-round draft pick to the Montreal Canadiens for defenseman Mikhail Sergachev and a conditional second-rounder. The 22-year-old forward, drafted third overall by the Lightning in 2013, went off for 21 goals and 53 points in 73 games over the 2016-17 campaign, a big jump from his 21-game outing the year before.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.
Add your comments below
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Are Phartse
|9
|Milos Raonic a Disgrace On The Order Of Carey P... (Sep '13)
|Apr '17
|Dev Starr
|16
|Subban GONE!! (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|Dev Starr
|2
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|Pepper Phart
|2
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartolycus
|4
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartolomew
|4
Find what you want!
Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC