In attempt to bolster offense, Canadi...

In attempt to bolster offense, Canadiens trade for Lightning's Jonathan Drouin

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: CBS Sports

One of the NHL 's other 30 teams decided to get a head start on player swapping Thursday, however, as the Tampa Bay Lightning dealt left winger Jonathan Drouin and a conditional sixth-round draft pick to the Montreal Canadiens for defenseman Mikhail Sergachev and a conditional second-rounder. The 22-year-old forward, drafted third overall by the Lightning in 2013, went off for 21 goals and 53 points in 73 games over the 2016-17 campaign, a big jump from his 21-game outing the year before.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montreal Canadiens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16) Apr '17 Are Phartse 9
Milos Raonic a Disgrace On The Order Of Carey P... (Sep '13) Apr '17 Dev Starr 16
Subban GONE!! (Jul '16) Apr '17 Dev Starr 2
News Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16) Mar '17 Pepper Phart 2
News Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14) Feb '17 Phartenstein 12
News The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Phartolycus 4
News P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15) Feb '17 Phartolomew 4
See all Montreal Canadiens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,672 • Total comments across all topics: 281,788,409

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC