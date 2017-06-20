Halifax's Brennan Saulnier to attend Canadiens summer development camp
You'll have to excuse Halifax's Brennan Saulnier if his feet have not quite touched the ground as he packs his bags for the Montreal Canadiens summer development camp. "Growing up a Habs fan it is a huge honour to be invited to try out for the best hockey organization in the world," Saulnier said in an email.
