Habs prospect Matt Bradley set to become a free agent
Drafted in the fifth round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft by the Montreal Canadiens , Matt Bradley is set to become free agent, as his rights with the Habs will expire without a contract getting signed by 5 pm. The Habs had two years from the time Bradley was drafted to sign him to an entry-level contract and chose not to do so, turning their attention elsewhere, such as undrafted forwards Antoine Waked and Markus Eisenschmid.
