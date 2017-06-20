Habs keep Lefebvre as AHL coach, add Carriere as GM
Hamilton Bulldogs coach Sylvain Lefebvre speaks to reporters at a news conference, Wednesday, June 13, 2012 in Brossard, Que. The Bulldogs hope that experience and some off-season personnel moves will make a big difference when they open their American Hockey League campaign on Friday.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz The Montreal Canadiens named Larry Carriere general manager of the Laval Rocket on Thursday and announced that Sylvain Lefebvre will stay on as head coach of the American Hockey League team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CTV.
Add your comments below
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Are Phartse
|9
|Milos Raonic a Disgrace On The Order Of Carey P... (Sep '13)
|Apr '17
|Dev Starr
|16
|Subban GONE!! (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|Dev Starr
|2
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|Pepper Phart
|2
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartolycus
|4
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartolomew
|4
Find what you want!
Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC