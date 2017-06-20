Habs keep Lefebvre as AHL coach, add Carriere as GM

Hamilton Bulldogs coach Sylvain Lefebvre speaks to reporters at a news conference, Wednesday, June 13, 2012 in Brossard, Que. The Bulldogs hope that experience and some off-season personnel moves will make a big difference when they open their American Hockey League campaign on Friday.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz The Montreal Canadiens named Larry Carriere general manager of the Laval Rocket on Thursday and announced that Sylvain Lefebvre will stay on as head coach of the American Hockey League team.

