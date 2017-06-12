Get to know new Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev
Sergachev, 18, was on vacation in Cyprus on Thursday, and his phone had trouble receiving calls, so he didn't get one from Bergevin telling him he had been traded by the Canadiens to the Lightning in the Jonathan Drouin blockbuster. Sergachev, whom the Canadiens picked ninth overall in last year's draft, had just wrapped up a run to the junior Canadian Hockey League's Memorial Cup title with his Windsor team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Online.
Add your comments below
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Are Phartse
|9
|Milos Raonic a Disgrace On The Order Of Carey P... (Sep '13)
|Apr '17
|Dev Starr
|16
|Subban GONE!! (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|Dev Starr
|2
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|Pepper Phart
|2
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartolycus
|4
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartolomew
|4
Find what you want!
Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC