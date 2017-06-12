Get to know new Lightning defenseman ...

Get to know new Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev

Sergachev, 18, was on vacation in Cyprus on Thursday, and his phone had trouble receiving calls, so he didn't get one from Bergevin telling him he had been traded by the Canadiens to the Lightning in the Jonathan Drouin blockbuster. Sergachev, whom the Canadiens picked ninth overall in last year's draft, had just wrapped up a run to the junior Canadian Hockey League's Memorial Cup title with his Windsor team.

