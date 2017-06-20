Firebirds Prepare for 2017 NHL Entry ...

Firebirds Prepare for 2017 NHL Entry Draft This Weekend

13 hrs ago

At least one Firebird is expected to hear his name called this weekend at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft in Chicago, Ill. It will be the 55th NHL Entry Draft in the league's history and will be held Friday, June 23rd - Saturday, June 24th at the United Center.

Chicago, IL

