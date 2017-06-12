Finding the best line configurations for Jonathan Drouin

On Thursday, Marc Bergevin shook the hockey world by acquiring Jonathan Drouin , an extremely talented young forward with an elite ceiling, to add some much needed flair, creativity, and potency to the Canadiens ' average-at-best offense. Drouin arrives as the Canadiens' forward corps is in a state of flux, with the futures of two top-6 players with the club in question and no player definitively penciled in any specific position except maybe Max Pacioretty as the 1st line left winger.

