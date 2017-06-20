Exposing veteran Tomas Plekanec in the expansion draft is just business
Tomas Plekanec has been left exposed by the Montreal Canadiens for the upcoming expansion draft , in a move that surprised very few fans. In a case of "what have you done for me lately?" past contributions to the team are distant foggy memories in favour of the difficulties of the previous season.
