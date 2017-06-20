Expansion draft flashback: Golden Knights seek their version of Tomas Vokoun
Expansion draft flashback: Golden Knights seek their version of Tomas Vokoun GM George McPhee hopes to land a franchise star like Vokoun was for the Predators. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2sUgnoG Wednesday night's expansion draft could be a launching pad for the Vegas Golden Knights to be one of the most competitive expansion teams in NHL history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Are Phartse
|9
|Milos Raonic a Disgrace On The Order Of Carey P... (Sep '13)
|Apr '17
|Dev Starr
|16
|Subban GONE!! (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|Dev Starr
|2
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|Pepper Phart
|2
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartolycus
|4
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartolomew
|4
