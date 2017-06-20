Canadiens name Carriere GM of AHL Laval Rocket, keep Lefebvre on as coach
The Montreal Canadiens named Larry Carriere general manager of the Laval Rocket on Thursday and announced that Sylvain Lefebvre will stay on as head coach of the American Hockey League team. Carriere, who joined the Canadiens as assistant GM in 2010, will also act as special adviser to the NHL club's hockey operations department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.
Add your comments below
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Are Phartse
|9
|Milos Raonic a Disgrace On The Order Of Carey P... (Sep '13)
|Apr '17
|Dev Starr
|16
|Subban GONE!! (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|Dev Starr
|2
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|Pepper Phart
|2
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartolycus
|4
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartolomew
|4
Find what you want!
Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC