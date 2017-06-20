Canadiens name Carriere GM of AHL Lav...

Canadiens name Carriere GM of AHL Laval Rocket, keep Lefebvre on as coach

15 hrs ago

The Montreal Canadiens named Larry Carriere general manager of the Laval Rocket on Thursday and announced that Sylvain Lefebvre will stay on as head coach of the American Hockey League team. Carriere, who joined the Canadiens as assistant GM in 2010, will also act as special adviser to the NHL club's hockey operations department.

