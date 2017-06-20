Brampton Beast announce their 27-player Protected List
The ECHL's Brampton Beast have released their Protected List of 27 players heading into the off-season. The ECHL doesn't have multi-year contracts, so this process of a protected list helps teams retain rights to players from the previous season ahead of contract negotiations.
