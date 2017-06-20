Boston's Patrice Bergeron edges the Ducks' Ryan Kesler for Selke Trophy
LAS VEGAS Perhaps in other years with other finalists, Ducks center Ryan Kesler might have taken home his second Frank J. Selke Trophy as the NHL's top defensive forward. But when it came to the voting from the Professional Hockey Writers' Assocation, there was no dislodging Boston's Patrick Bergeron from his virtual stranglehold on the award Wednesday night.
