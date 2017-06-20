2017 NHL Entry Draft: Montreal trades into the 7th round to select Cayden Primeau
The Canadiens made a late trade for the second year in a row, this time trading their 2018 7th-round pick to the Philadelphia Flyers for this year's 199th overall pick. With that pick they selected goaltender Cayden Primeau from the USHL's Lincoln Stars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Habs Eyes On The Prize.
Add your comments below
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Are Phartse
|9
|Milos Raonic a Disgrace On The Order Of Carey P... (Sep '13)
|Apr '17
|Dev Starr
|16
|Subban GONE!! (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|Dev Starr
|2
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|Pepper Phart
|2
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartolycus
|4
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartolomew
|4
Find what you want!
Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC