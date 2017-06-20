2017 NHL Entry Draft: Day Two - Preview, start time, TV schedule, and how to watch
After the first 31 selections were made in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft last night, the teams get back to work to add another 186 prospects to the league's talent pool on Day Two. After a few months of debate, it was Nico Hischier who unseated Nolan Patrick as the year's first-overall pick.
