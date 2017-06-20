2017 NHL Draft prospect profile: Lias Andersson's skill is undeniable
Lias Andersson started the season with Sweden's HV71, there for a first taste of top-league experience. Most people that follow hockey in Sweden knew that he was someone to keep an eye on, but at the end of the season he was an integral part of the SHL's championship team.
