2017 NHL Draft prospect profile: Joni Ikonen has first-round talent

While this draft has been touted for its perceived weakness, perhaps Joni Ikonen is reminder the absence of an Auston Matthews or Connor McDavid at the top doesn't mean that the depth is lacking. He was over a point-per-game with Frolunda HC's J20 SuperElit club, and earned 10 games with the big club.

