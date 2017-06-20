2017 NHL Draft prospect profile: Cody...

2017 NHL Draft prospect profile: Cody Glass soared to the top after a ...

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Habs Eyes On The Prize

There wasn't much attention paid to Cody Glass as the 2016-17 WHL season began, coming off a rookie campaign in which he contributed just 10 goals and 17 assists in 65 games. But a quick start out the gate and an efficient approach to the game had observers taking notice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Habs Eyes On The Prize.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montreal Canadiens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16) Apr '17 Are Phartse 9
Milos Raonic a Disgrace On The Order Of Carey P... (Sep '13) Apr '17 Dev Starr 16
Subban GONE!! (Jul '16) Apr '17 Dev Starr 2
News Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16) Mar '17 Pepper Phart 2
News Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14) Feb '17 Phartenstein 12
News The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Phartolycus 4
News P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15) Feb '17 Phartolomew 4
See all Montreal Canadiens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,466 • Total comments across all topics: 281,547,056

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC