2017 NHL Draft prospect profile: Cody Glass soared to the top after a ...
There wasn't much attention paid to Cody Glass as the 2016-17 WHL season began, coming off a rookie campaign in which he contributed just 10 goals and 17 assists in 65 games. But a quick start out the gate and an efficient approach to the game had observers taking notice.
