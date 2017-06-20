1998 Expansion Draft: Tomas Vokoun was lost by the Montreal Canadiens to the Nashville Predators
Tomas Vokoun was a ninth-round draft pick by the Montreal Canadiens in 1994; the same draft that welcomed Jose Theodore to the Canadiens organization. Nobody expected, at the time, that the final pick made by the Habs that year would go on to have the longest NHL career out of the Habs' entire draft class of 13 players.
