Trudeau urges Montreal, Toronto NHL fans to get behind Ottawa's...
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's setting aside his NHL allegiance to his beloved Montreal Canadiens for now to back the Ottawa Senators - and urging fellow hockey fans to join him. "I think all Canadians will be rooting for the final Canadian team in the Stanley Cup playoffs," Trudeau told a news conference today in Brampton, Ont.
