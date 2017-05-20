The domino effect of moving Alex Galchenyuk to the wing

At his most recent press conference, Marc Bergevin said that Alex Galchenyuk would be playing on the wing next year, the experiments playing down the middle now over. Keep in mind that the general manager is firmly into the negotiation game with a former first-round selection and 30-goal-scorer due a new contract, so we don't know what the actual plan for Galchenyuk may be.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Habs Eyes On The Prize.