The Canadiens should consider signing defender Sebastian Aho
Even with the NHL playoffs in full swing, the free agent market has been alive and well. Montreal has already dipped into the KHL, by signing the Czech defender Jakub Jerabek Teams like the Maple Leafs have been extremely busy snagging up players from Sweden and Finland as well, bolstering their depth at both the NHL and AHL levels.
