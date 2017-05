Sunday Habs Headlines: The Canadiens can't settle for mediocrity

Read more: Habs Eyes On The Prize

On this day in 1979, the Jets defeated the Oilers to win the last Avco Cup in the World Hockey Association pic.twitter.com/0ED1KjJmhN #Oilers have extended pending RFA Iiro Pakarinen to a 1 year/1-way contract for $725,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Habs Eyes On The Prize.