Subban gets birthday greeting from Montreal Children's Hospital

Staff and patients at the Montreal Children's Hospital sang "Happy Birthday" to the former Canadiens star in a video posted to Twitter. . @PKSubban1 , The Children's has a special something to say to you! / @PKSubban1 le Children a un message spcial pour toi! @PKSF1 pic.twitter.com/LM51wvPG9s The 28-year-old defenceman, who was traded to the Nashville Predators last year for Shea Weber, has a long history with the hospital.

