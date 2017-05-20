Saturday Habs Headlines: Mikhail Sergachev and Jeremiah Addison help...
The Windsor Spitfires returned to the ice for the first time in six weeks, and got key contributions from two Habs prospects on the way to a win in the opening game of the Memorial Cup. [ Sportsnet ] May 19, 1989: Larry Robinson becomes the 1st NHL player to appear in 200 Stanley Cup Playoff games, in a Game 3 OT win vs. CGY in the Final.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Habs Eyes On The Prize.
Add your comments below
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Apr 23
|Are Phartse
|9
|Milos Raonic a Disgrace On The Order Of Carey P... (Sep '13)
|Apr 23
|Dev Starr
|16
|Subban GONE!! (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|Dev Starr
|2
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|Pepper Phart
|2
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartolycus
|4
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartolomew
|4
Find what you want!
Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC