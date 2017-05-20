Price's agent, Canadiens' GM expected...

Price's agent, Canadiens' GM expected to meet next week

14 hrs ago Read more: MSNBC

It seems the two big orders of business for the Montreal Canadiens this offseason will be finding a way to re-sign Alexander Radulov , and come to terms on a new contract extension with franchise goaltender Carey Price . According to multiple reports, including Pierre LeBrun and RDS , Price's agent, Gerry Johansson, and Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin are expected to meet next week to potentially begin talking about a new deal.

