Montreal Canadiens officially sign D Jakub Jerabek
If Jakub Jerabek does indeed sign with the Canadiens , he would be signing a one-year entry level deal, as per CBA pic.twitter.com/jWevwl80fd Max 1-year ELC with signing bonus but no performances bonuses ; total AAV of $925k https://t.co/oOyM3FVoxz The move was reported last week by R Sport, a Russian news agency and we talked about the team's interest in him . Jerabek is from the Czech Republic and played last year at the World Championships with Tomas Plekanec.
