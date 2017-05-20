Michael McNiven named the OHL goaltender of the year
Goaltender Michael McNven was the recipient of the OHL goalie of the year award, after he helped bring the Owen Sound Attack to the third round of the playoffs. It's a well-deserved reward for a great OHL career.
