Michael McNiven named CHL Goaltender of the Year
After a standout season, Michael McNiven was named the top goaltender in the Ontario Hockey League. At an awards ceremony today, he was announced as the ricipient of the award as the top goaltender in the entire Canadian Hockey League.
