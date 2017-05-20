Max Friberg moves back to Sweden
Friberg spend the last year as the St. John's IceCaps captain and is a restricted free-agent on July 1. Friberg was a central part of the Swedish team that won the 2012 World Junior Hockey Championship under FrA lundas HC's current coach Roger RA nnberg. It would also be a big step closer to home for Friberg, who grew up not far from Gothenburg where FrA lunda is located.
