Friberg spend the last year as the St. John's IceCaps captain and is a restricted free-agent on July 1. Friberg was a central part of the Swedish team that won the 2012 World Junior Hockey Championship under FrA lundas HC's current coach Roger RA nnberg. It would also be a big step closer to home for Friberg, who grew up not far from Gothenburg where FrA lunda is located.

