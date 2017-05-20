Marie-Philip Poulin and Lauriane Rougeau named to Canada's Olympic camp roster
Hockey Canada released the names of the 28 players that will take part in their centralization camp leading up to the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. Marie-Philip Poulin, who has captained Canada at the last three World Championship tournaments, and Lauriane Rougeau are the representatives from Les Canadiennes of the CWHL, and should be expected to make the final roster.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Habs Eyes On The Prize.
Add your comments below
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Apr 23
|Are Phartse
|9
|Milos Raonic a Disgrace On The Order Of Carey P... (Sep '13)
|Apr 23
|Dev Starr
|16
|Subban GONE!! (Jul '16)
|Apr 16
|Dev Starr
|2
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|Pepper Phart
|2
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartolycus
|4
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartolomew
|4
Find what you want!
Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC