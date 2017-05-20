Marie-Philip Poulin and Lauriane Roug...

Marie-Philip Poulin and Lauriane Rougeau named to Canada's Olympic camp roster

Hockey Canada released the names of the 28 players that will take part in their centralization camp leading up to the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. Marie-Philip Poulin, who has captained Canada at the last three World Championship tournaments, and Lauriane Rougeau are the representatives from Les Canadiennes of the CWHL, and should be expected to make the final roster.

