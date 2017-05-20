Looking Forward: Five keys to a 2018 Stanley Cup run for the Montreal Canadiens

With P.K. Subban and the Nashville Predators preparing to face off against Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins for the Stanley Cup , the mood among fans of the Tricolore has ranged from indignant rage to steadfast obfuscation to moribund acceptance. As I talked about previously , the Montreal Canadiens ' window is shorter, but certainly not closed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Habs Eyes On The Prize.